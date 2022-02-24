Ladies: Entrepreneurial Success Isn't Easy, But It's Worth It

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ladies, if you are an entrepreneur or a visionary, you know this path isn’t for the faint of heart. I believe in the law of attraction, but that doesn’t mean everything is going to just fall in your lap or that things will always go as planned. Like anything else, it’s a process. Life happens to all of us. The reality is that not everyone is cut out to be an entrepreneur.

As with most things, actions speak louder than words. We can all talk a good talk, but in reality, our actions aren't always consistent. People who aren't entrepreneurs or haven't put anything on the line for a goal or a dream don’t have the experience to speak on it. If it were that easy to start your own business, everybody would do it.

I own two LLCs, but I'm still a work in progress and have plenty of goals to hit. We have to get real ladies. We have to take ourselves more seriously. It's about the reality of making something happen versus the idea of it. It’s easy to chant and high-five about being a boss even when no boss moves are being made. It’s the same old, same old, year after year — whether or not you have tangible evidence that you're on the right path.

So be honest with yourself — you don't have to be an entrepreneur if that is not what you want. Don’t do it to be cool or try and fit in. There’s nothing wrong with your 9-5 job if you’re better suited for that lifestyle. There’s nothing wrong with the corporate environment if that works for you. The truth will manifest itself. And it if it's not for you, then don't be a dream-killer or make snide remarks towards women who've chosen an entrepreneurial journey. Don’t hate on the woman who's where you want to be. She made a choice, just like you made a choice. Bless that which you want to have. Hating on those who have what you want or decided not to pursue doesn’t bring you positivity.

If you’ve been talking about starting a business for the past 20 years, what are you waiting on? Life is short ladies. It will never be perfect, I assure you. You can do your due diligence, have a plan and save up to launch your business, but even then, it doesn’t mean everything's going to go perfectly. You won’t have everything figured out. You don‘t know everything. You build the plane as you fly, which is why you hear many successful people say that at some point, you have to take a leap of faith. Otherwise, you'll never get any closer to your goal.

I’m still learning. Personal growth and personal development is an ongoing process, but I believe it's how you learn who your real friends and family are. It’s very much a spiritual journey. Things will surface for you to heal within yourself. It’s not for the weak, but don’t let that intimidate you. You are a strong woman. You can handle whatever is thrown your way. God won’t give you more than you can bear, so it wouldn’t come to you if you couldn’t handle it. I can’t think of one successful person who didn't contend wuth disappointments, obstacles, challenges, things not going as planned, losing people along the way, etc. Not one.

For my fellow visionaries, entrepreneure and empire-builders: Keep going, queens! You have to believe you will get there. I know it isn’t easy. Having lost my mom and my sister last year, I wanted to quit at times. It can be very lonely as you’re growing and elevating yourself. But you have to shed the old energies. There’s no way around that. You cannot go higher with the same mindset that kept you in a low vibration. You cannot elevate yourself by associating with the same people that kept you at that low level.

Know that I am your sister in spirit wherever you are in the world. I would love to connect with other mature, like-minded boss women, so feel free to send me a DM on IG or join my free women’s group on FB. The path to entrepreneurship isn’t easy, but I’m sure it’ll be worth it. I’m on the journey with you. Believe in yourself, stay focused, and stay in good spirits. You've got this. Now queen on with your bad self.