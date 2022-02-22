Entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who helped launch Ed Sheeran, dies at 31

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur and YouTuber Jamal Edwards, who was responsible for launching the careers of artists such as Ed Sheeran passed away at the age of 31. The death of the SBTV founder was announced by YouTube on Twitter. “We’ve lost a legend today. Jamal Edwards was an inspiration to so many, supporting artists and shaping culture through @SBTVonline. Sending our condolences to Jamal’s family & community," they tweeted.

Instagram

Jamal’s mother, Brenda Edwards, a panelist on the British TV talk show ‘Loose Women’ put out a statement on the show’s social media accounts.

“It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the center of our world. As we come to terms with his passing we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA and PHD,” her statement said.

Social media was filled with tributes to him, from celebrities such as Rita Ora to former British prime minister David Cameron. London Mayor Sadiq Khan had tweeted, “British music and entertainment has lost one of its brightest stars. My thoughts are with Jamal’s loved ones at this terribly sad time.” Singer Dua Lipa wrote, “Heartbroken to hear this news. RIP Jamal. My thoughts are with all his friends and family and the many people’s lives he has touched and brought together. Gone way too soon.”