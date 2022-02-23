LinkedIn's Creator Accelerator Program Comes To India To Support 200 Creators

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the India leg of its global Creator Accelerator Program. The incubator-style initiative has a duration of 10 weeks and its objective is to support 200 creators to expand their communities on the platform. Through the programme, creators shall be trained in building engaging content, create constructive conversations and get creators in touch with more opportunities.

The selected individuals shall get access to LinkedIn’s community management team, training, a resource pool along with the opportunity to be mentored by renowned thought leaders such as Ankur Warikoo (founder of Nearbuy.com), Radhika Gupta (MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC), Pooja Dhingra (founder and CEO of Le 15 Patisserie) and Nuseir Yassin (CEO of Nas Academy).

The selection criteria is based on the ability of the creators to create engaged communities, exclusive content and generate discussions around a range of topics such as mental health, skills and the future of work in a manner that makes LinkedIn’s 85 million-plus members in India involved meaningfully.

“Creators are at the heart of the LinkedIn community and this program is the first of many steps in our increased commitment to support this community. We have seen that the more conversations that happen on LinkedIn, the more opportunities become available to members everywhere. By equipping a diverse range of voices with the right resources, the Creator Accelerator Program aims to help members unlock greater business opportunities with the content they're making and the conversations they're sparking,” said Ashutosh Gupta, India country manager at LinkedIn, in a statement.

“I’m excited to be a mentor for the amazing creators who are going to be a part of LinkedIn’s Creator Accelerator Program in India. I’m looking forward to coaching creators on how to leverage LinkedIn to build community on the platform. There’s a lot of potential to stand out on LinkedIn and turn your content into your next opportunity,” said Ankur Warikoo, entrepreneur, and mentor on the LinkedIn Creator Accelerator Program.

In order to give a further push to creators, the platform has also launched the Creator Mode, a new platform feature which gives more prominence to unique content by creators. Applications from creators are open till March 16 and the final list shall be announced in the next few months.

A live event is being held to help creators understand the programme by LinkedIn’s community management team on March 2 at 11.30 am IST on the LinkedIn For Creators Page where program leads and partner mentors shall explain the program details and eligibility criteria.