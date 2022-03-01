Investors Welcome: in5 Dubai To Launch Space Dedicated To Driving Investment In The Middle East

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

in5, an enabling platform for entrepreneurs to incubate and grow their businesses in Dubai, has announced the introduction of a new dedicated space specifically for angel investors, venture capitalists (VCs), and institutional investors at in5 Tech in Dubai Internet City.

The announcement was made at the 2022 edition of Step Conference, a tech and digital festival for emerging markets that was held in Dubai Internet City from February 23-24, 2022.

Designed as an extension to in5’s current offerings, the permanent space is expected to enable investors to directly engage with in5-based startups and entrepreneurs for funding and partnership opportunities. It has also been created with the aim for it to be a common meeting spot for independent investors and VC organizations, across the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, through its flexible office solutions.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City. Source: in5

“Facilitating access to funding has always been an integral part of our offerings; it is what enabled our startups to reach new milestones and grow regionally and internationally,” said Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City in a statement. “It is important for us to keep adapting our offerings in step with the evolving global investment landscape, and the latest addition to in5’s key benefits is an innovative solution to continue nurturing the region’s rich and ambitious entrepreneurial spirit.”

The space comes with common areas and fully-equipped meeting rooms for members to connect with in5 startups as well as peers. A digitally-enabled live feed portal will also report real-time insights and funding rounds to keep an eye out for investment prospects.

Having supported over 500 business ideas since the platform’s launch, in5 saw its startups cross the AED1.4 billion investment mark in October 2021. All the direct investments for the in5 startups came through venture capital and angel investors. In that stead, this new addition to the platform’s framework aims to reduce barriers to potential investment opportunities as well as mentorship sessions.