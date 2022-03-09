AI Rudder Raises $50 Million In Series B

You're reading Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI Rudder, a voice artificial intelligence startup, has raised $50 million in Series B round. The funding was led by Tiger Global, Coatue, Cathay Innovation, First Plus, VenturesLab, Sequoia Capital India and Huashan Capital.

company hand out

The funds will be used to double its headcount, enable job creation for highly specialized and sophisticated roles in technology across the region. It will also be used to build strong growth, serve more clients and increase its global presence.

“Advancements in machine and deep learning technologies are opening new possibilities for Voice AI to be more human-like. This fresh infusion of capital will support continuous enhancements to our suite of products, enabling our clients to deliver more frictionless digital experiences to their customers. The ubiquity of technology and SaaS has allowed us to impact businesses across countries like Mexico, Kenya, Australia and beyond. We’re excited to lead this next phase of growth into new territories and industries to supercharge omnichannel customer experiences for our clients,” said Kun Wu, co-founder and managing director, AI Rudder.

“We have been looking to invest in companies using AI to reimagine the customer experience. Through its global first approach and rapidly growing TAM, AI Rudder’s position within the rapidly growing global conversational AI marketplace fit squarely into our thesis,” said Nicolas du Cray, partner, Cathay Innovation.

AI Rudder empowers customer voice communications with a new generation of technology to build stronger connections between companies and their customers. Currently, the platform supports more than 15 languages including English, Bahasa, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil, Thai, Vietnamese, and plans are in place to add Arabic, Cantonese, French, German, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese.

Founded in 2019, AI Rudder develops advanced voice AI technology to help businesses solve B2C communication challenges across a range of different industries, including banking, finance, fintech, insurance and e-commerce. Today, more than 200 companies around the world use its platform to supercharge their customer experience by augmenting human agents with AI voice assistants to maximize profits, efficiency and scalability, said a statement.