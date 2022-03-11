Soon, States Will Get Services Exports Information And Facilitation Centers

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) is in the process of setting up Services Exports Information and Facilitation Centers across states and has received positive responses from Uttarakhand and Karnataka. “Meetings are under way for 14 other states. The government of India is working with the state/UT governments towards creating an institutional mechanism at the district level to ensure each district achieves its potential as an export hub,” said Sunil H Talati, chairman, SEPC.

SEPC

Services export from India contributes to around 40 per cent of total exports from the country. “Services industry has grown on its own with minimal support from the government. Now, looking at services’ contribution to a country's GDP, employment, FDI inflows and exports, the industry expects recognition and due appreciation from the government. The challenges that each sector faces are unique and deserve acute policy attention,” said the chairman.

“Given the performance and resilience of the sector during the pandemic, the need of the hour is to treat the service sector at par with manufacturing units. In fact, services are a major source of employment along with agriculture and manufacturing sectors,” he added.

SEPC was set up by the ministry of commerce and industry. It provides a global platform for increasing trade in services, enhancing strategic cooperation and strengthening multilateral relationships among all stakeholders in the Industry. The council aims to make India an international services export powerhouse by effectively promoting and representing every sector of Indian services.