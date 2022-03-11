Amid Russia-Ukraine conflict Facebook and Instagram loosen some restrictions on hate speech

The world has been upside down for 16 days.

SOPA Images | Getty Images

Since hostilities began between Russia and Ukraine, so many things have happened that it is difficult to recapitulate. Part of the battle has been waged in the digital realm and social networks have been forced to change the way they operate. As a result of the clashes, Facebook , which had already limited its services for users who post from Russian territory, has announced that it has relaxed some of the hate speech restrictions with which it usually operates.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said: "We have made temporary concessions for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules, such as violent speech such as 'death to the Russian invaders'...although we will not allow credible calls for violence against civilians." Russians".

The policy change will only apply to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Hungary, Lithuania, Polynia, Russia, Slovakia and Ukraine and allows users to speak out against the invasion even with terms that were previously prohibited by the app.

On March 4 Roskomnadzor , the body that regulates communications in Russia, completely blocked Facebook services and Meta described the measure as a fundamental violation of "human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens. ". Nick Clegg , president of Global Affairs of Meta published a statement on social networks in which he explained that the company would continue "doing everything possible to restore its services and remain available for people to express themselves safely and organize to the action."

Faced with the relaxation of hate speech announced by Meta, the Russian embassy in the United States called emphatically for a stop to “extremist activities” in Meta.

WHAT ARE THE COMMON ACTIONS THAT FACEBOOK USES TO COMBAT HATE?

In a section of its help page for companies, Facebook explains what the rules are for content creators around language that can incite hatred. Among the things that the social network suggests not to do, the following is said: “Do not publish content that directly attacks people based on the following criteria: race, ethnic group, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, sex, gender or gender identity and serious disabilities or illnesses.