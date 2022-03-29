Pixxel Raises $25 Million In Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pixxel, a cutting-edge earth-imaging technology, has raised $25 million in Series A round. The funding was led by Radical Ventures, a Toronto-based firm known for investing in entrepreneurs that use artificial intelligence to transform massive industries.

Company handout

Additional participation in Pixxel’s Series A comes from Jordan Noone, Seraphim Space Investment, Lightspeed Partners, Blume Ventures, Sparta LLC and Inventus Capital India. The new funding will enable Pixxel to expedite production of the world’s highest resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation and to offer industry AI-powered insights that discover, solve and predict climate issues at a fraction of traditional satellite costs.

“We are excited to welcome these new investors as we work to address one of the most pressing issues facing our planet. We’re committed to providing a critical tool in the fight against climate change, helping researchers and on-the-ground responders detect and develop effective strategies to combat imminent environmental threats. This funding will not only assist us with this goal but will help us improve our software capabilities so that organizations of all sizes can access and understand this data,” said Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel.

Pixxel is launching the first of its hyperspectral satellites as a part of SpaceX’s upcoming April Transporter-4 mission. These earth-imaging microsatellites have 50 times higher resolution than existing multispectral counterparts and unlike drone or land-based multispectral sensors, Pixxel will be able to capture data at global scale.

Pixxel’s platform unlocks a range of novel environment and sustainability use cases, offering advanced tools for agriculture, oil and gas, mining and environmental agencies to analyze geospatial composites of the earth’s surface in real-time through a simple API. This level of precise detail will provide deep insights for the government to control and manage risk activities across several industries, said a statement.