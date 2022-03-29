Ukraine launches NFTs that portray the timeline of the conflict with Russia

It has been more than a month since Russia decided to attack Ukraine and what many anticipated would be a swift attack has been prolonged by days of chaos and destruction. Volodomyr Zelensky 's government has announced a novel way to raise funds: the sale of NFTs based on a Russian invasion timeline .

bzbz | Shutterstock

It was Mykhailo Fedorov , Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, who announced the move through his Twitter account: " While Russia uses tanks to destroy Ukraine, we rely on revolutionary blockchain technology." In his message Fedorov announced the launch of META HISTORY: Museum of War , “the place to keep the memory of war. And the place to celebrate the identity and freedom of Ukraine” .

On the museum page the user can find and buy NFT's based on specific moments of the conflict, sorted by date and time. Each token is different, is numbered and is accompanied by a legend with a brief description of the event.

The tokens will be released little by little, in chronological order and will not be visible on the page until they have been sold. At the time of writing this note, only the NFT's corresponding to the first three days of the invasion were visible, for a total of 54 pieces created by various artists.

On the main page of the museum it is explained that the project seeks to "preserve the memory of the real events of that time, spread truthful information among the world's digital community and collect donations to support Ukraine" . 100% of the funds raised will be used to support the civilians and military of Ukraine.

All transactions are made in cryptocurrency through digital wallets such as Ledger, Tokenary, Infinity and Ambire on the Fair.xyz marketplace. This project joins the various initiatives of Ukraine to raise funds in cryptocurrency that add up to more than $54 million dollars .

Each token will be sold for 0.15 ETH (equivalent to $468 USD).