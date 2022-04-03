The Executive Selection: Aloushi's

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded by UAE-based entrepreneurs Alia Jashanmal and Alkesh Thavrani, e-commerce platform Aloushi’s aims to bring sustainable brands from around the world under one platform.

Aloushi's

We’re quite delighted to see Kal Hans, a vegan, all-natural skincare brand, as part of its offering. As a brand that encourages embracing one’s flaws, Kal Hans is for the real beauty minimalists who want a no-fuss, on-the-go skincare routine.

Source: Aloushi's

From its aloe cucumber mist, to its skin brightening under-eye cream, the Kal Hans formula packs in plant-based active ingredients to create multifunctional products that are vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly.

