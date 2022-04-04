WazirX, Buidlers Tribe And Atal Incubation Centre Partner to Set Up a Blockchain Park In Goa

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Atal Incubation centre, a Goa-based sector agnostic startup Incubator, in partnership with WazirX and web 3.0 incubator Buidlers Tribe has launched a Blockchain Accelerator Program for Indian blockchain developers.

Pexels

The program will help provide infrastructure, policy support, accreditation and training to help startups build go-to-market solutions. The program will be conducted at Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), Goa Institute of Management (GIM), starting 15th April 2022, with the capacity of up to 40 entrepreneurs, said a statement.

“India has been a trailblazer when it comes to anything Web3. We have the largest blockchain developer ecosystem in the world and this puts us at an inflection point on a global stage. Internationally, our work is already being recognised for the contribution that it is making to the Web3 ecosystem. The Blockchain park in Goa aims to leverage these opportunities and equip deep-tech blockchain startups with technical know-how, accreditation and policy support from the government. We want to provide such training to more Web3 enthusiasts and pioneers across the country in coming months,” said Pareen Lathia, co-founder, Buidlers Tribe.

“The blockchain accelerator program in Goa will provide developers with infrastructure and technical skills. This program will catalyze the establishment of a best-in-class and holistic training ecosystem. Our long-term vision is to provide an impetus to our state economy and create jobs. Entrepreneurs who are exploring blockchain-based solutions will no longer have to leave the state to pursue their dreams,” said Rajesh Joshi, CEO, Atal Incubation Centre, GIM.

For a successful program outcome, the AIC GIM will assist with the required regulatory framework and policy support; Buidlers Tribe will drive the accelerator program and provide ecosystem support, training, mentorship and go-to-market support for impactful solutions. WazirX will aid entrepreneurs to identify the value drivers of these innovative technologies and give them the practical understanding to build solutions, said the statement.