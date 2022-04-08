Chipotle's Latest Move Will Let You Play Video Games to Win Free Burritos. Here's How It Works.

It’s undeniable that the and its eventual growth will force major brands and chains to find creative ways to make their presence known in the virtual world.

Wendy’s, for example, recently rolled out “Wendyverse,” a 3-D world in which consumers were able to walk through a virtual town using VR headsets and earn sausage or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit for only $1 just for visiting.

The key seems to be finding a way for consumers to earn real-life rewards from virtual play, and ’s latest initiative in Web3 seems to be no different.

This week, the fast-casual chain launched Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox, a virtual game in the metaverse where fans of the brand can virtually roll their own burritos to earn Burrito Bucks, which can be exchanged for free burritos and other entrees in the real world.

“We’ve tapped into play-to-earn, an emerging engagement model in the metaverse, to launch our newest experience on Roblox that celebrates the iconic Chipotle burrito,” Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, explained in a company statement. “We’re blending the metaverse and real-world elements of our brand to take the Chipotle fan experience to a whole new level.”

The 90s-themed game will transport players to the first-ever Chipotle restaurant where they can customize their experience by choosing their own uniform before the mad dash of customers enter and they must begin fulfilling orders.

Players will earn Burrito Bucks for every burrito they successfully build which can ultimately be traded in to earn free food at the chain.

Chipotle’s concept is quite smart — it allows customers who aren’t necessarily familiar with the metaverse a way to become acclimated to the new world in a fun and familiar way by making the brand’s experience a video game that offers real world rewards.

The chain will also allow loyalty members to exchange Rewards points for Roblox gift cards (100 Rewards points will equal a $5 Roblox gift card or 400 Robux3) in an attempt to keep the flow between the metaverse and the physical world going.

The new Burrito Builder experience is not Chipotle’s first go-around with Roblox.

Last October, the chain launched Chipotle Boorito Maze, where customers could visit a virtual Chipotle location on Roblox to receive an offer code for free food as well as the opportunity to walk through a virtual maze and try on selected virtual costumes for Halloween.

It seems as though the fast-casual chain is finding its footing in Web3 — virtual fun that translates to free food. The brand’s latest roll out of a game experience with the Burrito Builder offers an even more interactive way for customers to experience Chipotle in the metaverse.

Chipotle was up 0.18% in pre-market trading on Friday.