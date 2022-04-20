Honing Their Kraft

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The world is moving towards a better, more sustainable future. India is making strides in the direction of sustainability as the nation promotes the notions of recycling and using eco-friendly materials. India is targeting to be carbon-neutral by 2070. Kraft paper offers an eco-friendly alternative to chemically-treated paper. Apart from being eco-friendly, the quality of the product is better. Growing environmental concerns throughout the world have encouraged governments in various countries to invest in the development of eco-friendly packaging products that have high tear resistance. Lastly, an increase in sales of fast-food products has led to a surge in demand for Kraft paper for food wrapping.

Company

Established in 2013, Sri M.K. Paper Mill offers innovative and useful kraft paper products that meet consumer demands while achieving the highest quality standards. The company offers high-quality finished paper and fiber products that meet industrial needs and demands and has earned a reputation among its customers owing to its mission to satisfy the needs of an individual customer, providing quality insurance and well-organized marketing and distribution channel in the Indian and overseas market.

“Our main focus is to consistently deliver high-quality products. We maintain a very healthy and friendly relationship with our customers and suppliers,” says Aman Kedia, Director, Sri M.K. Paper Mill.

One of the leading manufacturers of kraft paper, Sri M.K Paper Mill is meeting the growing demands of kraft papers and has a capacity of 50,000 TPA. Telangana-based Sri M.K. Paper Mill supplies its products to various states across the country which include Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh

“The rise in demand for kraft papers in various end-use industries, such as food and beverages, building and construction, cosmetics and personal care automotive, and consumer durables, is a key factor that is projected to drive the growth of the kraft paper market across the globe. The turnovers of the last three years display the successful future roadmap of Sri M K Paper Mills and we believe in delivering the best quality products,” concludes Aman Kedia.

The kraft paper market is anticipated to reach $18.7 billion by 2025. The surge in demand for kraft papers in various end-use industries that include food and beverages, building and construction, cosmetics and personal care, automotive and consumer durables is a key factor that is expected to drive the growth of the kraft paper market across the globe, according to a statement given by the company.