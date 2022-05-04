TikTok launches Pulse, the program to share advertising revenue with content creators for the first time

TikTok's reach is undeniable. The Chinese social network has revolutionized the world and its growth figures are impressive. Content creators have found a way to build communities on the platform and will soon be able to use it to generate revenue through TikTok Pulse , an ad sales program that will help brands reach the audiences they want while benefiting financially. to powerful tiktokers.

TOLGA AKMEN | Getty Images

Through a statement , the social network explained what it is about: “To help brands stay on top of entertainment and culture on TikTok, we are pleased to introduce TikTok Pulse, a new contextual advertising solution that allows advertisers to place your brand next to the main content in the 'For You Feed'. TikTok Pulse is designed to give brands the tools and controls to be a part of these everyday moments and trends that engage the community."

The program will launch in the United States in June of this year and in other territories in the fall. It is reserved for creators who have more than 100,000 followers and advertising will only appear on 4% of the content on the platform; the one with the greatest range. Among the content categories that TikTok Pulse will use are: beauty, fashion, cars, video games and cooking.

The social network has explained that the contents will be reviewed before displaying ads next to them to guarantee safe environments for brands . Additionally, TikTok Pulse will include metric measurement tools so brands know exactly how their ads performed.

