Nutty Yogi Raises $50 Million In Seed Round

Nutty Yogi, a health food brand, has raised INR 50 million in Seed funding led by Multiply Ventures.

Nutty Yogi offers a range of over 200-plus organic food products across categories like daily essentials, healthy snacking, condiments, breakfast mixes and immunity-building products.

“Healthy and nutritious eating and the need to nourish oneself is a growing trend. With our strong R&D, we also made sure that consumers did not need to alter their existing pallets to meet their health goals. Since our launch, we have created a group of loyal and repeat consumers and created a robust pipeline of products and are now a complete am to pm health food brand,” said Pallavi Gupta, founder of Nutty Yogi.

“We are absolutely aligned with the mission of Nutty yogi and that is to make organic, healthy food accessible to a large set of consumers. One of the easiest ways to stay healthy is by eating right. This seems simple and straightforward but the challenge is to find all kinds of products that meet a consumer's needs and palette. We believe Nutty Yogi has a chance to fulfill the gap and be the brand of choice,” said Sanjay Ramakrishnan, partner at Multiply Ventures.

Nutty Yogi believes in ‘backward is the new forward’ when it comes to food. The brand takes a step back in time to preserve the good old-fashioned goodness of nutrients while adding a dash of convenience that makes it relevant today.