The potential of D2C brands or digital-first brands has hit the fast lane over the last few years. However, GlobalBees realized that many of these potential brands hit a threshold, after which it became difficult for them to scale. Therefore, the idea of a roll-up e-commerce model emerged, where they could bring all the expertise together and help the D2C brands scale what they had built.

The company partners with brands and equips them with capabilities across marketing and growth, technology, distribution, sourcing, branding, warehousing, logistics, R&D, product development, and operations — essential to scale the brands in the digital space rapidly.

“With more than 600+ D2C brands in India and changing consumer behavior and expectations, brands pose a threat to brand loyalty. Speed and convenience are significant factors that are influencing consumers today. Therefore, brands must secure an advantageous long-term position, establish a unique selling point, and build a community that resonates with the brand,” said Damandeep Singh Soni, chief business officer, GlobalBees.

He also added that building purpose-led brands would enable some brands to succeed, while value-driven brands would also thrive. “The audience is looking for multiple solutions and has different needs across the country,” he said.

Within a year, GlobalBees has built a diverse portfolio that includes homecare, beauty and personal care, nutrition and health, fashion jewelry, intelligent eyewear, and sports and fitness. The company’s strategy is to innovate and establish brands as globally scalable businesses through product innovation and online distribution.

In the next three years, it is looking forward to investing in 100+ brands across verticals, including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), sports, home and lifestyle.