Habi, the largest buyer and seller of used housing in Mexico and Colombia, is already a unicorn

The startup is named after Habi , is Colombian, and has become the new unicorn . Founded in 2019 by Colombian Sebastián Noguera and American Brynne McNulty Rojas , the company supports Latin American families in what could be the most important financial decision of their lives: buying or selling their house or apartment quickly and safely.

tuhabi.mx

In an injection of capital released by HomeBrew and SoftBank Latin America Fund, the company surpassed the $1 billion valuation through a new $200 million Series C investment round in which Banorte and Coppel participated.

The idea of Habi ( Tu-Habi in Mexico ) is to simplify the process of buying and selling real estate. On the official page of the company, it is explained: “We are a proptech . A company that uses the application of new technologies in the real estate sector. Unlike a real estate, we do not look for buyers, but we buy your property. We are dedicated to buying properties and then remodeling them and putting them up for sale. In short: we buy, we remodel and we sell”.

The way it operates is similar to car buying and selling services like Kavak, which have simplified a process that can be complex and insecure in Latin American countries. In 2021 Habi acquired OKOL, the parent company of Propiedades.com, and Tu Cantón to become the largest internet real estate operator in Mexico.

In Colombia, the company has bought more than 1,200 properties that have been remodeled and resold in an average time of 45 days.

For now Habi is focused on the markets of Colombia and Mexico, where the residential space is large, but they could soon expand to other countries in the region.