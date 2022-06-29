Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever felt like you can't seem to get out of the rut you're in? Maybe you have writer's block, or your revenue fluctuates each month, and you can't figure out why. It feels like you can't figure out how to progress no matter what you do.

The first thing to remember is that feeling stuck is a feeling everyone goes through from time to time. Taking small actions each day is much better than completely stopping work towards your goal just because you don't know the next steps. It can be tough to continue working towards something when you don't see a clear path ahead — you start feeling defeated, and instead of enjoying the process, you begin to loathe it.

There are several reasons you may feel like the way things are now is just the way things will be. You may be in a position where you've invested so much time in getting where you are that you feel you'll be wasting time deviating from that plan now. Being stuck is draining, and you may feel so tired that you lack the motivation and energy to find a solution to an issue. Or you may be stuck in analysis paralysis trying to figure out what's next. Any of these scenarios can be mentally and emotionally debilitating.

Related: How to Avoid and Get Out of an Entrepreneurial Rut

But you can't let the grind sap all of the life from you. To get out of being stuck, you need to lean on your support system (if you don't have one, don't worry, I'll list ways to identify your support below). Share with them how you feel, and see if they can help you create an action plan.

Self-care is also essential when you're feeling stuck. Ensure you are doing something every day to take a load off. Set a cutoff time where you'll stop working. You should also plan for a midday walk or tech disconnect to allow for processing of the information you've taken in and problem-solving without distractions.

Remember why you set out to be an entrepreneur. Do not push your goals and dreams aside because the path isn't clear on how to achieve them. Being an entrepreneur can be demanding, but the rewards outweigh the pains if done right. There are many days when you're required to face fear head-on, work through exhaustion and sacrifice your social life. But once you're working on your business and not in your business, the freedom, autonomy and profit are all determined by how you choose to operate.

Take inventory of your goals and evaluate if they truly align with whom you want to be. If the success you're working to obtain doesn't match your definition of success, you'll always feel stuck. Ask yourself "Who do I truly want to be?" and "What kind of life would make me happy?"

Base your decisions for each day on the answers to those two questions. Make sure the people you surround yourself with, the accounts you follow on social media and your actions align with your goals. If you aren't supported, motivated and educated by them, distance yourself. So, what are the steps for getting unstuck?

Related: How to Get Unstuck And Start Growing

1. Watch what you're saying to yourself

Often, we focus on speaking on the problem rather than the solution. For example, if you're saying "I haven't had a promotion in five years" versus the positive reframing of "What's my plan to get the promotion or find a job that compensates me in a far way?" — you've already lost the battle. You'll feel a sense of finality about your situation if you focus on the pain rather than the resolution. Try speaking to yourself positively the next time you're in this situation.

2. Do something every day that makes you uncomfortable

Routines are great, but you have to live a little. The only place to grow is in discomfort. For example, if networking makes you a little nauseous, go to the networking event you've been thinking about attending, and set a goal on how many connections you'd like to make. Shake things up, and spark up the excitement for life again. It's the small steps that create the largest gains over time.

3. Surround yourself with greatness

Having people around you who inspire, support and educate you is a great way to get unstuck. You won't be stuck for long when you can call someone up or set up an in-person meeting with a friend, family member or mentor who always knows what to say to solve a problem. But it's up to you to use those resources. If you don't have someone, I suggest you invest in a mentor or program that you feel would help you take it to the next level.

Related: Feeling Stuck? Change This One Simple Thing to Refocus Your Mindset

4. Take action

Wishing or complaining won't get the job done. You need to take steps toward changing your circumstances. Take some time to identify what you want, and start formulating a plan. You became an entrepreneur to solve a problem you recognized the world needed to be solved. You are more than capable of getting unstuck.



Business Strategies, Entrepreneurial Advice & Inspiring Stories are all in one place. Explore the new Entrepreneur Bookstore.