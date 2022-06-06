Actor Sonu Sood And His Cryptic Tweet. Is He Becoming An Entrepreneur?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

After Sonu Sood posted a puzzling tweet about his upcoming venture, the rumour mills have gone into overdrive trying to guess what it might be. Some say that he might be dropping hints about his next film. A source in the industry says that Sonu Sood could possibly be planning shifting to Hollywood. "Sonu Sood has an offer from a big-ticket Hollywood production house. The project requires long term commitment, so he might be moving to Hollywood," said one industry insider. In 2017, the actor starred in Hollywood Film Kung Fu Yoga along with Jackie Chan. So he might have become associated with another project.

There are others who feel he might be giving into the lure of politics. The buzz is that in the past two years, he has been offered tickets from almost all major political parties. Until now, Sonu has refrained from accepting any such offers. It remains to be seen if he will finally become a politician.



As we wait for more to be revealed, the gossip mills are abuzz with speculations. A section of his fans believe that he has been shortlisted for some big award and that the Arundhati actor will make the announcement about it soon. Well, whatever it is, it seems it is definitely something big and precious.

Our guess, however, is that going with the trend that has formed in the last few months, Sood maybe becoming an entrepreneur. Kriti Sanon had spoken about a similar big announcement on social media, which was followed by her fitness app announcement. So if he is talking about founding an app, what will it deal with? Fitness? Fashion accessories? A clothing line? Well, the suspense ends tomorrow when Sood shall finally reveal what he meant by his tweet.