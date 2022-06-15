Imarticus Learning: Imparting In-Demand Skills to India's Talent Pool

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It's been about a decade since Imarticus Learning was launched and it has since then trained over 10,00,000 learners, has partnered with over 500 partners and placed over 35,000 students in 100+ leading organizations.

The startup's products range from an assured placement program for a fresh graduate to re-skilling and upskilling programs for professionals with over 20 years of work experience. Soon, it will be in the undergraduate and study abroad business and will also focus on equipping learners with in-demand skills in any particular industry.

Year of establishment - 2012

No. of employees - 320

Amount of external funding and leading investors: Undisclosed

Average course fee - INR 1,00,000

No. of learners trained - 10,00,000+

Acquisitions made so far - 2 (another 2 in the works)

Current valuation - (confidential)

Customer acquisition cost - (confidential)

"We analyze the skills gaps and build programs that incorporate these in-demand skills to benefit both the learners and solve the industry problem. As for the community, we've maintained a solid community from the very beginning with a motive to offer learners an excellent networking environment where they can learn and grow. For us, it's not just about educating the learner but helping them develop into well-rounded professionals," says Nikhil Barshikar, founder and CEO, Imarticus Learning.

The startup claims that since day one it has believed in building a profitable business model and as a result, its operational PnL has been positive year on year. "That's one of the key reasons that we have not been under stress even during the pandemic when some of the organizations had to lay off some of their staff to sustain the business. In fact, we are one of the few organizations that were hiring during that phase," he adds.

The edtech company claims that it is now in a position to acquire organizations that will add value and help it grow 2.5X over the next year organically as well as inorganically. In terms of revenue, it is looking to grow 2.5X over the next year based on the strong Q4 2021-22 and is looking to increase its team size by 30 per cent and use tech+ automation to increase its business portfolio on the team hiring side.