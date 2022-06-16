A New Edition Of Dtec Forum, Powered By Entrepreneur Middle East, On June 21, 2022, Will Examine Dubai's NFT Landscape

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new instalment of Dtec Forum, powered by Entrepreneur Middle East, will discuss "The Business of NFTs" on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 11am to 1pm at Dtec Auditorium, Upper Ground Floor, A5 Building, Dubai Digital Park.

Organized by Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), a Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority-owned technology startup center, this edition of Dtec Forum is free to attend for those who register on this link.

This edition of Dtec Forum will be kicked off with a talk by Nelio Leone, founder and CEO, Urban Monks, who will delve into the mechanics surrounding the NFT landscape, and share practical insights on how entrepreneurs can leverage it to bolster their respective businesses.

In the ensuing panel discussion titled "A Bubble Or A Bet? The Business Of NFTs," Mihaela Nina, founder, Mirrows, Danosch Zahedi, co-founder, Arts DAO, and Anthony Monteard, co-founder, Jumy will share with Aby Sam Thomas, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East, their insights and experiences of working in this rapidly evolving domain, and how they expect this space to develop in the months and years to come.

To join this edition of Dtec Forum happening on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 11am to 1pm at Dtec Auditorium, Upper Ground Floor, A5 Building, Dubai Digital Park, please register for it on this link.

Related: A New Frontier: Lessons Learnt From Exploring NFTs, The Metaverse, And More