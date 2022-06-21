How This Startup Is Bridging The Gap In Engineering Courses

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

"Within higher education, Skill-Lync has carved a niche for itself wherein we are reimagining the Indian engineering education ecosystem," said SuryaNarayanan PaneerSelvam, co-founder, Skill-Lync

"Our demand is augmented by the fact that despite being the fourth most opted domain at the undergraduate level in the country, the engineering curriculum and the institutions have a disconnect between what the industry demands and what the students are being taught," he added.

Talking about the factors that have helped Skill-Lync make a place in the edtech market, he said "We operate within the higher education segment of the edtech industry that has seen a 75 per cent increase in its user base, with the market size now comparable to other subdivisions such as K-12."

The platform is designed to provide upskilling courses that bridge the gap between academia and industry across core engineering domains such as mechanical, electrical, civil, computer science, electronics and biomedical engineering. "We do a complete industry mapping, identify the market gaps and the roles that corporates are looking to fill, empanel experts from Fortune 500 companies and curate courses that are project-driven thus offering deep engineering expertise to the students."

The edtech startup largely operates on a B2C model wherein the students enroll for the courses and pay at the onset of the course. "We also have our corporate partnership program wherein we receive payment for upskilling and reskilling programs that we run for their employees. Our B2C learning programmes come in two different models: 8–12-month PG courses focused on providing in-depth industry-relevant technical knowledge and 6-month programs at physical skill centers with access to hands-on practical experience. The models are available in both online and offline formats."

Factsheet:

1. Year of establishment: 2018

2. No. of employees: 2300+

3. Amount of external funding and leading investors: USD 20 million. Our list of investors includes Iron Pillar,Y Combinator, Better Capital, Binny Bansal (Co-founder of Flipkart), Sai Krishnamurthy (ex-Flipkart; Co-founder of Xto10X) and Rashmi Kwatra (Founder of Sixteenth Street Capital)

4. Average course fee: INR 1.75 lakh to 2.75 lakh depending on the course

5. No. of students taught:20,000+

6. Acquisitions made so far: NA