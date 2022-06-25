Lost And Found: Apple Air Tag
The AirTag features the same magical setup experience as the AirPods- just bring it close to your iPhone, and it will automatically connect.
Apple expands its "Find My" ecosystem with the AirTag, an iPhone accessory that provides a private and secure way to easily locate items.
Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, featuring precision-etched polished stainless steel, plus, it's IP67 water and dust resistant. It has a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate the AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for you to replace its battery.
Once AirTag is set up, it appears in the "Find My" app, where you can view the item's current or last known location on a map. Indeed, the Apple AirTag is the key to never losing your keys -or anything else- ever again.
