Lost And Found: Apple Air Tag

Apple expands its "Find My" ecosystem with the AirTag, an iPhone accessory that provides a private and secure way to easily locate items.

Each round AirTag is small and lightweight, featuring precision-etched polished stainless steel, plus, it's IP67 water and dust resistant. It has a built-in speaker that plays sounds to help locate the AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for you to replace its battery.

The AirTag features the same magical setup experience as the AirPods- just bring it close to your iPhone, and it will automatically connect. You can also assign the device to an item, naming it with a default like "Keys" or "Jacket."

Once AirTag is set up, it appears in the "Find My" app, where you can view the item's current or last known location on a map. Indeed, the Apple AirTag is the key to never losing your keys -or anything else- ever again.

