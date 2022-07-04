Marking 32nd Resignation Since 2020, Ola Electric Charging Network Head Quits

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Yashwant Kumar, senior director and business head of charging network, Ola Electric Mobility, has resigned from his position. As per reports, the 32nd resignation from the firm since 2020. As per the news reported by ET Auto, this comes a week right after the resignation of Ranjit Kondeshan, who was the director HR at Ola Electric.

The series of resignations continuing at Ola Electric. As per available reports, earlier, Nidhi Chaturvedi Jha quits the firm as regional head in May. In April Varun Dubey, chief marketing officer at Ola Electric also left the company. Dinesh Radhakrishnan (chief technology officer), Arun Sirdeshmukh (head of Ola Cars) along with Ankit Jain and Anand Shah (co-founders of Ola Electric) also resigned from the firm. These high-profile exits are happened because it seems Ola Electric is facing some probe with regard to the battery fire incidents.

As per recent reports available, Ola electric saw its registration dipping down in the month of June because of the fire incidents happened, placing the company in the fourth position in overall category. As per VAHAN data, Ola Electric saw 5869 electric scooters registrations as of June 30.

Commenting on the same, the Ola Electric said a statement quoted in a news report saying, "We calibrated our business priority for the month to focus on bettering our customer service and brought our turnaround time to within 48 hours. Come July, we are confident that supply chain issues will start fading out and our strong order book will be fulfilled."