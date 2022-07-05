GrowthX Raises $1.5 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GrowthX, a social learning community, has raised $1.5 million in Seed round. The round saw participation from 200-plus founders, leaders and operators across companies such as Razorpay, Airbnb, Mamaearth, Meesho, Myntra and Freshworks. The round was led by Better Capital as the single largest entity.

pexels

Before GrowthX became a business in April 2020, it was a community that helped founders and operators accelerate their careers. The new funds will accelerate GrowthX's ability to enable life-changing outcomes to its members.

"We are humbled by the fact that the majority of our fund was raised from GrowthX's own community. This is a true testament to the trust and value we have been able to create for founders and operators. As we continue to expand, we hope to fundamentally change the way operators and founders think about growth," said Udayan Walvekar, CEO and co-founder of GrowthX.

"Moonshots or shortcuts to growth are a myth and in fact, self-destructive. Growth is a mindset and is meant to be sustainable in the short and mid-term. We are looking to change the way top operators and founders develop a mindset that will significantly impact the way people are hired and promoted," said Abhishek Patil, co-founder of GrowthX.

The fund infusion and active support of the angels will be used for pedagogical and experiential innovations for the members. A long-term compounding mindset must be infused across the ecosystem to deliver long-term compounding results to organizations no matter the domain or size, the company said in a statement.