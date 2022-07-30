Save It: Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kingston's pocket-sized XS2000 SSD is a portable and compact external drive delivering next-gen performance.

Kingston

XS2000 delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s, which gives you enhanced productivity with little interruption. The device offers remarkable capacity of up to 4TB to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos, and large documents in a flash.

Source: Kingston

The drive connects with USB Type-C, allowing you to easily store and access files anywhere on a PC or mobile device.

At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable rugged sleeve and IP55- rating to withstand water and dust, making it ideal for on-location adventures, whether you're at work or play.

Related: Never Miss A Moment: Canon IVY REC Clippable Outdoor Camera