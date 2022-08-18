Redeminds Raises $220,000 In Angel Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Redeminds, a career discovery edtech startup for children, has closed an initial funding round worth $220,000 from Surfboard Ventures and Contentstack.

The funds will be used to expand its leadership roles, scale engineering, operations, product and game design teams and mark entry into 500-plus schools by 2024.

The startup aims to empower parents to make an informed decision for their children by providing data-based clarity on their children. Its offerings include a career awareness bootcamp, a 360-degree comprehensive assessment built in the form of a game, more relatable to teens and personalized career counseling focused on project opportunities.

"Redeminds was launched towards addressing the gaps related to the awareness of current and future relevant career choices and to make career counseling accessible to students in tier II and tier III cities. Today, we are working towards building a curated immersive program that offers an experiential understanding of a career," said Nabarupa Chatterjee, co-founder, Redeminds.

"We, at Redeminds, believe that this changing world needs students to be more than just the cookie-cutter outcome of academic factories. Therefore we aspire to fix this by building scientifically designed counseling products, specifically for students, that help them discover career choices ideal for them," said Shiv Shankar Patnaik, co-founder at Redeminds.

