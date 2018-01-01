Ademola Adekunbi

Contributor
CEO, Regal Inks Content Marketing

Ademola Adekunbi is a writer, entrepreneur, and CEO of Regal Inks Content Marketing. He works with companies to boost their search engine positions, and ensure an increase in customer engagement and revenue. 

Three Ways IoT Is Shaping The Smart Cities Of The Future
Internet of Things

Three Ways IoT Is Shaping The Smart Cities Of The Future

Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, administrator or just someone interested, here are three of the most notable ways IoT will shape the smart cities of the future.
5 min read
Five Strategies To Scale Your Service Business Profitably
Service Business

Five Strategies To Scale Your Service Business Profitably

To make the most of your business, here are a few strategies you can implement to scale effectively and maximize profits.
5 min read
How Blockchain Is Set To Transform The Healthcare Sector
Blockchain

How Blockchain Is Set To Transform The Healthcare Sector

The healthcare industry is ripe for disruption via blockchain tech implementation in various operational areas.
4 min read
Four Steps To Building A Stellar Company Culture In 2018
Company Culture

Four Steps To Building A Stellar Company Culture In 2018

There's a reason why there has been a trend of more companies referring to themselves as teams, as opposed to differentiating employees from executives or the founders.
4 min read
Three ROI-Boosting Strategies For Working With Marketing Agencies
Growth Strategies

Three ROI-Boosting Strategies For Working With Marketing Agencies

Hiring a marketing agency to which to outsource your inbound or direct marketing strategies is one the best things you can do as a small business.
4 min read
Five Strategies Startups Can Use To Optimize Their Supply Chain
Growth Strategies

Five Strategies Startups Can Use To Optimize Their Supply Chain

For a new company looking to stand out from the crowd and make its mark in the product industry, the supply chain is one of the most crucial operation points.
4 min read
Three Ways To Optimize Your ICO Marketing
Initial Coin Offering

Three Ways To Optimize Your ICO Marketing

When it comes to ICOs, your marketing prowess will be the biggest determinant of whether you'll meet your fundraising target.
4 min read
Three Tips For Building An Engaged Community Around Your Business
Community building

Three Tips For Building An Engaged Community Around Your Business

Building a brand-based community can take quite a lot of time and effort , but eventually it will reap the immense benefits that come with a loyal and engaged customer base.
5 min read
Three Actionable Strategies For Your Startup To Overcome Market Saturation
Market Research

Three Actionable Strategies For Your Startup To Overcome Market Saturation

Tips on how startups can get better positioning in a crowded industry.
4 min read
The How-To: Disrupting The Tightly Controlled Academic Sector
Business Ideas

The How-To: Disrupting The Tightly Controlled Academic Sector

How to craft a strategy to appeal to customers who might not even be aware of the existence of your service.
4 min read
How To Identify Industries Ripe For Disruption
Disruption

How To Identify Industries Ripe For Disruption

Disruption can be in the form of advanced technology or advanced managerial practices that boost productivity and outwit the competition.
5 min read
Why Today's Young Professionals Are Turning To Knowledge Entrepreneurship
Growth Strategies

Why Today's Young Professionals Are Turning To Knowledge Entrepreneurship

The key factors behind the rise of knowledge entrepreneurship, and why now's the perfect time to pursue such a career path.
4 min read
Revamp Your Customer Service To Boost Customer Loyalty Affordably
Customer Service

Revamp Your Customer Service To Boost Customer Loyalty Affordably

If your business is going to win in today's highly competitive marketplace, you'll need to transform your customers to brand evangelists.
5 min read
Why You Should Consider Launching An ICO
Initial Coin Offering

Why You Should Consider Launching An ICO

Here are the hacks you need to pay attention to maximize the chances of a successful ICO launch.
5 min read
Business Mentorship: Why It's Great And How To Find The Perfect Mentor
Mentoring

Business Mentorship: Why It's Great And How To Find The Perfect Mentor

What is it about mentorship that's so great?
5 min read
