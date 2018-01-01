Ademola Adekunbi is a writer, entrepreneur, and CEO of Regal Inks Content Marketing. He works with companies to boost their search engine positions, and ensure an increase in customer engagement and revenue.
Internet of Things
Three Ways IoT Is Shaping The Smart Cities Of The Future
Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, administrator or just someone interested, here are three of the most notable ways IoT will shape the smart cities of the future.
Service Business
Five Strategies To Scale Your Service Business Profitably
To make the most of your business, here are a few strategies you can implement to scale effectively and maximize profits.
Blockchain
How Blockchain Is Set To Transform The Healthcare Sector
The healthcare industry is ripe for disruption via blockchain tech implementation in various operational areas.
Company Culture
Four Steps To Building A Stellar Company Culture In 2018
There's a reason why there has been a trend of more companies referring to themselves as teams, as opposed to differentiating employees from executives or the founders.
Growth Strategies
Three ROI-Boosting Strategies For Working With Marketing Agencies
Hiring a marketing agency to which to outsource your inbound or direct marketing strategies is one the best things you can do as a small business.
Growth Strategies
Five Strategies Startups Can Use To Optimize Their Supply Chain
For a new company looking to stand out from the crowd and make its mark in the product industry, the supply chain is one of the most crucial operation points.
Initial Coin Offering
Three Ways To Optimize Your ICO Marketing
When it comes to ICOs, your marketing prowess will be the biggest determinant of whether you'll meet your fundraising target.
Community building
Three Tips For Building An Engaged Community Around Your Business
Building a brand-based community can take quite a lot of time and effort , but eventually it will reap the immense benefits that come with a loyal and engaged customer base.
Market Research
Three Actionable Strategies For Your Startup To Overcome Market Saturation
Tips on how startups can get better positioning in a crowded industry.
Business Ideas
The How-To: Disrupting The Tightly Controlled Academic Sector
How to craft a strategy to appeal to customers who might not even be aware of the existence of your service.
Disruption
How To Identify Industries Ripe For Disruption
Disruption can be in the form of advanced technology or advanced managerial practices that boost productivity and outwit the competition.
Growth Strategies
Why Today's Young Professionals Are Turning To Knowledge Entrepreneurship
The key factors behind the rise of knowledge entrepreneurship, and why now's the perfect time to pursue such a career path.
Customer Service
Revamp Your Customer Service To Boost Customer Loyalty Affordably
If your business is going to win in today's highly competitive marketplace, you'll need to transform your customers to brand evangelists.
Initial Coin Offering
Why You Should Consider Launching An ICO
Here are the hacks you need to pay attention to maximize the chances of a successful ICO launch.
Mentoring
Business Mentorship: Why It's Great And How To Find The Perfect Mentor
What is it about mentorship that's so great?