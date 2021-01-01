About Akhilendra Sahu
Akhilendra Sahu Is the Youngest Serial Entrepreneur From India. He is founder and CEO of ASTNT Technologies Pvt Ltd, an IT Company a parent organization of Technical Next, ASTNT Media, ASTNT Newswire, StartUp199 & Co-Founder of Scoop Beats Pvt Ltd., an Internet news media company.
