Amir Kanaan is Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and it helps 270,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them.
Intellectual Property
The How-To: Protecting Your Intellectual Property As A Small Business
A strategic handling of a company's intangible assets can catapult small, local businesses toward greater global recognition.