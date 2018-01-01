Andrew Cohen is the founder of Brainscape, a web and mobile education platform that helps people study more efficiently. Brainscape originally grew out of a personal project that Cohen created to help him improve his Spanish, while working in Panama for the World Bank. It later inspired him to seek a master's degree in instructional technology from Columbia University and transform his pet project into a fundable startup that can help people study any subject. Brainscape has since raised several million dollars from top venture capitalists.
Business
Don't Make This Huge Mistake on Your Financial Model
Investors are curious about projected expenses but your projected revenue is what will decide if they write a check or send you on your way.
Metrics
5 Reasons Your Company Needs to be Metrics-Driven
After a certain point, a founder must move past "gut instincts" to understand the company's present and to plan its future.
Exercise
8 Methods to Exercise Daily Without Really Trying
Don't be a gym rat for three months, then follow up with four months of sloth and busy-ness. Get at least some exercise every day.
Productivity
5 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Get Ahead Over the Holidays
Ready for a break? Of course you're not. Keep yourself productive using the following strategies.
Distractions
3 Reasons Why Snacks Are Superior to Social Media for Distracting Yourself
Once you've given up on lengthening your attention span you can focus on the more attainable goal of briefer distractions.
Internships
Should You Hire a Software Development Intern at Your Startup?
The chief recommendation here is 'proceed with caution.'
Data Analysis
How to Clean Up Customer Data and Revive Your Company
A three-hour database training session could transform your marketing team and boost your bottom line.
Hiring
This Recruiting Hack Will Save You Time and Lead to Better Interviews
Finding the best talent requires attracting, impressing and filtering top candidates as efficiently as possible.
A/B Testing
The Case Against A/B Testing at Early-Stage Startups
A/B tests have become so ubiquitous that founders who don't frequently employ them have been subtly made to feel bad about themselves for having such a weak data-driven culture.
Branding
Managing Your Brand Is an Intangible Investment That Pays Off Big
The only way to achieve a high level of brand strength is by making brand management a recurring part of your job.
Analytics
The Complete Guide to Building a Metrics-Driven Company
Good metrics can help you motivate your team, stay focused on key objectives, create realistic forecasts, impress investors and become acquirable by larger companies.
Product Development
How Detailed Should Your Startup's Product Road Map Be? (Infographic)
If your plans are too detailed for your team's size, you're wasting everyone's time.
Virtual Assistant
Triple Your Business' Efficiency by Using Virtual Assistants
These 10 steps will help your company grow, using digital outsourcing.
Leadership
10 Business Lessons I Learned at Bars
The fast-paced social environment involved in nightlife provides a great setting for personal development.
Internships
9 Tips for Hiring and Managing Interns Startups Need to Know
With summer coming up, leaders should solidify this advice before the onboarding process begins.