Andrew Turner is a General Manager for the Commercial Sector at Amazon Business, where he leads Demand Generation, Inside Sales, and the sales team for Small and Medium Businesses (SMB). Andrew joined Amazon eight years ago. In that time, he has expanded Alexa's language capabilities to customers outside of the U.S. by supporting new languages and device launches. He also led Amazon Canada’s Softlines business, with responsibility for the overall management, operation, and growth of product categories including clothing, shoes, jewelry, watches, and luggage. Before Amazon, Andrew worked at Eddie Bauer, founded his own business (Workshop Shirt Company), and began his career at Bain & Company. He lives outside Boston with his wife and two kids (and dog, Molly), and enjoys running, gardening, men's league ice hockey, and Chicago sports (Go Cubs/Bears/Hawks!).