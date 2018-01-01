Angela Kambouris

Company Culture
To Build a Resilient Culture Stop the Blaming and Shaming and Start Showing People Respect
Everything you're trying to accomplish with your team is much likelier to happen if people are emotionally safe.
Project Grow
Drive Real Innovation by Re-discovering Your Intrinsic Entrepreneurial Mindset
Corporate experience and your own entrepreneurial streak can create an explosive combination.
Leadership
Your Team Will Only Be as Loyal to You as You Are to Them
Make your people your top priority.
Company Culture
7 Ways Leaders Undermine Trust and Destroy Their Company Culture Without Even Realizing It
It's never too late to become the leader who takes your company to the top.
Company Culture
The 7 Leadership Building Blocks for Courageous Workplaces
Slow down, and focus on insight and personal courage.
Leadership
How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success
Embrace your vulnerability by being humble and accountable.
Trust
Your Team Will Succeed Only if They Trust Each Other
Trust is difficult to establish, hard to maintain and easy to break.
Resolving Your Self-Doubts Removes a Huge Barrier to Business Success
Female entrepreneurs continue to face challenges that hinder their growth and success.
Leadership Qualities
To Become a Leader Stop Schmoozing Others and Focus on Yourself
Getting into the leadership cadre is really about developing leadership skills: When your colleagues view you as a leader, rest assured the C-suite will come and find you.
Leadership
Your Team Will Love You More When You Stop Trying to Be Perfect
Learn the human element of being a business leader.
Leadership
Being Vulnerable Is the Boldest Act of Business Leadership
Vulnerability fuels the strongest relationships and can transform employee performance.
Entrepreneurs
Unwavering Focus Is the Super Power of All Elite Entrepreneurs
Meticulous attention to getting your priority tasks accomplished is the basis of success.
Inclusion
Diverse Hiring and Inclusive Leadership Is How Startups Thrive
Making inclusion a cornerstone of company culture assures you that every good idea is voiced and heard.
Habits
4 Money-Making Habits That Propelled Sara Blakely, Mark Cuban and Tony Robbins to Phenomenal Success
Success is proportionate to your focus on solving people's problems.