Angela Kambouris

Angela Kambouris

Guest Writer
CEO of Angela Kambouris Consultancy
Angela Kambouris built a high-level career as an executive in the field of vulnerability and trauma. A global consultant and founder of Angela Kambouris Consultancy, she writes about how the leader’s mindset drives workplace culture, how to cultivate leaders and set the leadership team for success.

More From Angela Kambouris

To Build a Resilient Culture Stop the Blaming and Shaming and Start Showing People Respect
Company Culture

To Build a Resilient Culture Stop the Blaming and Shaming and Start Showing People Respect

Everything you're trying to accomplish with your team is much likelier to happen if people are emotionally safe.
6 min read
Drive Real Innovation by Re-discovering Your Intrinsic Entrepreneurial Mindset
Project Grow

Drive Real Innovation by Re-discovering Your Intrinsic Entrepreneurial Mindset

Corporate experience and your own entrepreneurial streak can create an explosive combination.
7 min read
Your Team Will Only Be as Loyal to You as You Are to Them
Leadership

Your Team Will Only Be as Loyal to You as You Are to Them

Make your people your top priority.
6 min read
7 Ways Leaders Undermine Trust and Destroy Their Company Culture Without Even Realizing It
Company Culture

7 Ways Leaders Undermine Trust and Destroy Their Company Culture Without Even Realizing It

It's never too late to become the leader who takes your company to the top.
6 min read
The 7 Leadership Building Blocks for Courageous Workplaces
Company Culture

The 7 Leadership Building Blocks for Courageous Workplaces

Slow down, and focus on insight and personal courage.
6 min read
How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success
Leadership

How Humility Keeps Your Ego From Hijacking Your Leadership and Team Success

Embrace your vulnerability by being humble and accountable.
5 min read
Your Team Will Succeed Only if They Trust Each Other
Trust

Your Team Will Succeed Only if They Trust Each Other

Trust is difficult to establish, hard to maintain and easy to break.
7 min read
Resolving Your Self-Doubts Removes a Huge Barrier to Business Success

Resolving Your Self-Doubts Removes a Huge Barrier to Business Success

Female entrepreneurs continue to face challenges that hinder their growth and success.
6 min read
To Become a Leader Stop Schmoozing Others and Focus on Yourself
Leadership Qualities

To Become a Leader Stop Schmoozing Others and Focus on Yourself

Getting into the leadership cadre is really about developing leadership skills: When your colleagues view you as a leader, rest assured the C-suite will come and find you.
6 min read
Your Team Will Love You More When You Stop Trying to Be Perfect
Leadership

Your Team Will Love You More When You Stop Trying to Be Perfect

Learn the human element of being a business leader.
5 min read
Being Vulnerable Is the Boldest Act of Business Leadership
Leadership

Being Vulnerable Is the Boldest Act of Business Leadership

Vulnerability fuels the strongest relationships and can transform employee performance.
5 min read
Unwavering Focus Is the Super Power of All Elite Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

Unwavering Focus Is the Super Power of All Elite Entrepreneurs

Meticulous attention to getting your priority tasks accomplished is the basis of success.
5 min read
Diverse Hiring and Inclusive Leadership Is How Startups Thrive
Inclusion

Diverse Hiring and Inclusive Leadership Is How Startups Thrive

Making inclusion a cornerstone of company culture assures you that every good idea is voiced and heard.
6 min read
4 Money-Making Habits That Propelled Sara Blakely, Mark Cuban and Tony Robbins to Phenomenal Success
Habits

4 Money-Making Habits That Propelled Sara Blakely, Mark Cuban and Tony Robbins to Phenomenal Success

Success is proportionate to your focus on solving people's problems.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.