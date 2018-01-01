Ankit Khare

Ankit Khare

Guest Writer
Director & Co-Founder at Unipro Education Pvt. Ltd
Ankit is a digital media specialist with a proven record of success in Online Advertising, Media sales, and Digital marketing.He  is well-versed with the emerging E age Media space and have rich experience on various online advertising platforms like Google Adwords, Facebook, Google Adsense, Global Ad exchanges, behavioral Re-targeting, Ad networks, Email marketing, Affiliate Marketing etc. He is currently heading Unipro Education a Digital Media Company, which is set to offer strategic digital media solution to education category advertisers in emerging markets.

More From Ankit Khare

5 Tips for Education Institutes for their Video Marketing Strategy
Video Marketing Strategy

5 Tips for Education Institutes for their Video Marketing Strategy

Video marketing is now a critical part of their promotional strategy of the educational institutes
3 min read
Reasons Why You Need to Look Beyond Lead Generation in the Education Marketing
Education Business

Reasons Why You Need to Look Beyond Lead Generation in the Education Marketing

Can Brand Building and Lead Generation go Hand in Hand?
3 min read
Augmented Reality Application Next Big Trend in the Education Industry
edutech

Augmented Reality Application Next Big Trend in the Education Industry

Augmented reality has revolutionised learning by making it interactive and practical as never before
3 min read
5 Social Media Trends That Will be Hot in India in 2018
Social media trends

5 Social Media Trends That Will be Hot in India in 2018

Important and happening things on social media in the immediate future and the potential they have
4 min read
#5 Reasons Why Online Admission Platforms are Key to An Education Institute's Digital Strategy
online admission

#5 Reasons Why Online Admission Platforms are Key to An Education Institute's Digital Strategy

Online admission platforms simplify the selection process and make the communication process proactive and transparent
4 min read
#5 Key Pointers to Know When You Bootstrap Your Digital Marketing Startup
Digital Marketing

#5 Key Pointers to Know When You Bootstrap Your Digital Marketing Startup

Sometimes sales teams wind up giving far too much of credit period to clients, simply to win the deal.
5 min read
Generalist Versus Domain Specialist Digital Agencies – Where Should the Education Industry Place its Trust
Educación

Generalist Versus Domain Specialist Digital Agencies – Where Should the Education Industry Place its Trust

An agency that has gone through the grind will know that students are the toughest audience to sell to and are more likely to keep campaigns informative and influential rather than persuasive.
4 min read
5 Lessons my Education Marketing Startup Taught Me!
Entrepreneurship

5 Lessons my Education Marketing Startup Taught Me!

Don't wait for a wave, create one!
5 min read
Which Are The Top 5 Digital Advertising Platforms For The Education Industry
Advertising

Which Are The Top 5 Digital Advertising Platforms For The Education Industry

Desktop still commands over half of the share of display advertising spends, but if experts are to be believed, mobile is fast catching up.
4 min read
