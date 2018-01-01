Ankit Khare

Video Marketing Strategy
5 Tips for Education Institutes for their Video Marketing Strategy
Video marketing is now a critical part of their promotional strategy of the educational institutes
Education Business
Reasons Why You Need to Look Beyond Lead Generation in the Education Marketing
Can Brand Building and Lead Generation go Hand in Hand?
edutech
Augmented Reality Application Next Big Trend in the Education Industry
Augmented reality has revolutionised learning by making it interactive and practical as never before
Social media trends
5 Social Media Trends That Will be Hot in India in 2018
Important and happening things on social media in the immediate future and the potential they have
online admission
#5 Reasons Why Online Admission Platforms are Key to An Education Institute's Digital Strategy
Online admission platforms simplify the selection process and make the communication process proactive and transparent
Digital Marketing
#5 Key Pointers to Know When You Bootstrap Your Digital Marketing Startup
Sometimes sales teams wind up giving far too much of credit period to clients, simply to win the deal.
Educación
Generalist Versus Domain Specialist Digital Agencies – Where Should the Education Industry Place its Trust
An agency that has gone through the grind will know that students are the toughest audience to sell to and are more likely to keep campaigns informative and influential rather than persuasive.
Entrepreneurship
5 Lessons my Education Marketing Startup Taught Me!
Don't wait for a wave, create one!
Advertising
Which Are The Top 5 Digital Advertising Platforms For The Education Industry
Desktop still commands over half of the share of display advertising spends, but if experts are to be believed, mobile is fast catching up.