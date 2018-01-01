Ann Smarty

Guest Writer
Founder of MyBlogU, Brand Manager at Internet Marketing Ninjas
Ann Smarty is the brand and community manager at InternetMarketingNinjas.com as well as the founder of MyBlogU.com. Smarty has been into internet marketing for seven years, she is the former editor-in-chief of Search Engine Journal and contributor to prominent search and social blogs including Small Biz Trends and Mashable. Smarty is also a frequent speaker at Pubcon and the host of regular Twitter chats #vcbuzz and #myblogu.

How to Link From Your Content to Build Leads and Connections
Content Marketing

Provide value for your business with the right linking strategy.
4 min read
10 Tools To Make Your Sales Team Communication and Collaboration Geniuses
Ready for Anything

Communicating and collaborating are two important factors in the world of sales. But we can't do it properly without the right tools behind us.
5 min read
How to Create Mobile-Friendly Lead Generation Forms
Ready for Anything

Keep it simple, and consider alternative calls-to-action.
4 min read
3 Ways to Integrate Traffic Analytics Into Your Sales Management Platform
Ready for Anything

Technologies exist for SaaS, ecommerce, B2B -- anyone really -- to use analytics to grow your business.
4 min read
6 Tips to Building a Stronger Brand Using New Media
Reputation Management

Branding is all about trust, so make sure you get it right the first time.
4 min read
6 Benefits of Coworking With Strangers
Coworking

Change your scenery, and you change your outlook. Networking requires you step outside your comfort zone.
6 min read
Repackage Your Long-Form Article Into Something Memorable
Content Marketing

Reach a bigger audience using repackaging ideas.
6 min read
5 Steps to Creating a Loyalty Building Strategy for Your Business
Community building

Building loyalty takes lots of time and patience, but these tips could help streamline the process.
4 min read
How to Create an Effective Banner Ad
Advertising

Make your banner ad irresistible to people who see it.
5 min read
Developing a Hardcore Social Media Content Strategy In 5 Steps
Social Media Marketing

Build an unstoppable social media content strategy.
7 min read
Going Global: How to Optimize Your Site for Worldwide Conversions
Global Business

Once you look at the many tools and solutions available for the major hurdles of optimizing your website, it doesn't seem as hard.
7 min read
5 Ways to Improve Your Content Marketing Results Without Breaking the Bank
Content Marketing

If content is king, then marketing your content to the masses is crucial component for business success. Here's how to develop an affordable strategy.
6 min read
How to Market Your Company Mascot on a Budget
Social Media Marketing

Mascots are perfect social media spokescharacters!
5 min read
How to Craft the Perfect Tweet
Twitter

It's as much a science as an art.
5 min read
10 Free Website Usability Tools to Improve Your Customer Experience
Website Usability

Cool stuff like Whatfix and Color Oracle can point you in the right direction to spend your budget wisely.
6 min read
