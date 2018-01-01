Ben Casnocha

Happy New Year! Now Set Some Goals!
As the new year begins, now's the best time to review your progress and decide what you want to accomplish in 2004.
How to Implement Product Updates
Organization and planning are the keys to continually providing customers with the products they want and need.
Using the Kid Factor to Leverage Press Opportunities
Make the most of your teen status, and the press will be eating out of your hand.
Sharpen Your Skills at a Youth Entrepreneur Camp
Opportunities abound for young entrepreneurs to learn the ins and outs of starting a business at entrepreneurial camps.
First Step in Starting a Business: Introspection
Hard questions to ask yourself before you up and start a business
Managing Adult Employees
How to effectively manage the teenage-adult relationship when working with employees who are older than you
The Small Sales Techniques That Make a Big Difference
When the economy is slow, it's the little things that really count in your sales tactics.
Book Review: <i>The Tipping Point</i>
How a tiny idea can turn into something of an epidemic
Rules of Business Etiquette
Ditch the gum. Mind your spelling. If you want to make a good impression, it's time to get professional.
Perfecting the Elevator Pitch
Learn to rattle off a spiel quickly about your company, and soon you'll have more contacts than you'll know what to do with.
How to Conduct a Product Demonstration
Planning out a product demo, from knowing your product to zeroing in on the sale
Bringing on a Full-Time CEO
How to know when it's time to hand over the reins to someone else
The Art of Persuasion
6 secrets you can use to seal a deal
The Essentials of Time Management
How you can run a business and still get A's in class
Educate Yourself Before You Inc. Yourself
It's time to hone your management and marketing skills by starting your business education--as a teenager.