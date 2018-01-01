Ben Casnocha

Happy New Year! Now Set Some Goals!

As the new year begins, now's the best time to review your progress and decide what you want to accomplish in 2004.
3 min read
How to Implement Product Updates

Organization and planning are the keys to continually providing customers with the products they want and need.
4 min read
Using the Kid Factor to Leverage Press Opportunities

Make the most of your teen status, and the press will be eating out of your hand.
3 min read
Sharpen Your Skills at a Youth Entrepreneur Camp

Opportunities abound for young entrepreneurs to learn the ins and outs of starting a business at entrepreneurial camps.
6 min read
First Step in Starting a Business: Introspection

Hard questions to ask yourself before you up and start a business
3 min read
Managing Adult Employees

How to effectively manage the teenage-adult relationship when working with employees who are older than you
3 min read
The Small Sales Techniques That Make a Big Difference

When the economy is slow, it's the little things that really count in your sales tactics.
3 min read
Book Review: &lt;i&gt;The Tipping Point&lt;/i&gt;

How a tiny idea can turn into something of an epidemic
2 min read
Rules of Business Etiquette

Ditch the gum. Mind your spelling. If you want to make a good impression, it's time to get professional.
3 min read
Perfecting the Elevator Pitch

Learn to rattle off a spiel quickly about your company, and soon you'll have more contacts than you'll know what to do with.
3 min read
How to Conduct a Product Demonstration

Planning out a product demo, from knowing your product to zeroing in on the sale
3 min read
Bringing on a Full-Time CEO

How to know when it's time to hand over the reins to someone else
4 min read
The Art of Persuasion

6 secrets you can use to seal a deal
4 min read
The Essentials of Time Management

How you can run a business and still get A's in class
3 min read
Educate Yourself Before You Inc. Yourself

It's time to hone your management and marketing skills by starting your business education--as a teenager.
4 min read
