Ben Lamm

Ben Lamm

Guest Writer
Co-Founder, CEO and Executive Chairman of Hypergiant
Ben Lamm is a serial technology entrepreneur. Lamm is the founder/CEO of Hypergiant. Previously, he was the founder/CEO of Conversable acquired by LivePerson, founder/CEO of Chaotic Moon Studios acquired by Accenture and Team Chaos, acquired by Zynga.

More From Ben Lamm

Shaming Elon Musk Is How You Kill the Next Great Inventor
Innovation

Shaming Elon Musk Is How You Kill the Next Great Inventor

History will remember Musk as one of our generation's greatest inventors. And yet we're doing everything we can to shoot him down.
7 min read
The Ability to Sell Will Make or Break Your Company, So Stop Underselling It
Sales

The Ability to Sell Will Make or Break Your Company, So Stop Underselling It

A clever marketing campaign will only take you so far.
6 min read
Is the VC Era Over? Let's Hope So for the Sake of Business.
Venture Capital

Is the VC Era Over? Let's Hope So for the Sake of Business.

While VCs love to find and fund innovation, they're terrible at producing it.
5 min read
How Crying Could Save Your Business
Emotions

How Crying Could Save Your Business

Entrepreneurs need to let emotions out and people in.
6 min read
Can We Stop Pivoting Already?
Pivoting

Can We Stop Pivoting Already?

Odds are if you need to 'pivot,' either you made a major miscalculation or you're just growing and adapting, not pivoting.
7 min read
Too Much of Today's AI Is a Novelty Without a Clear Plan to Make Money
Artificial Intelligence

Too Much of Today's AI Is a Novelty Without a Clear Plan to Make Money

As with any business, it's time to start listening to customers.
6 min read
Why You Should Put the 'Cult' Back in Culture
Company Culture

Why You Should Put the 'Cult' Back in Culture

You don't need to brainwash your employees, but they should be obsessed with your mission.
5 min read
Stop Calling Everyone an Entrepreneur --They Aren't
Entrepreneurs

Stop Calling Everyone an Entrepreneur --They Aren't

There is a difference between an entrepreneur and small-business owner.
7 min read
Will Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs Learn With Virtual Reality?
Education

Will Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs Learn With Virtual Reality?

New technology tools could provide an education method that can prepare us for any future.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.