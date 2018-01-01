Bill Bartmann

Bill Bartmann went from bankrupt-to-billionaire by revolutionizing the collection industry in America. Today, as CEO of Tulsa based debt resolution firm Bill Bartmann Enterprises, he partners with entrepreneurs & investors to profit by resolving debts of delinquent borrowers -- details can be found in this free video -- www.billsoffer.com/video.

Growth Strategies

Five Rules to Rebound from Failure

How to pick up the pieces after a small-business setback.
Growth Strategies

Learning to Think Ahead

Successful entrepreneurs treat business like chess and develop the ability to see at least one move ahead.
Growth Strategies

A Head-On Approach to Adversity

Had enough of making excuses for why you're in a rut? Try shifting your mindset instead.
Growth Strategies

Getting an Accurate Picture of Your Business

6 tips for making sure your business reports deliver succinct, measurable insights
Growth Strategies

How Repetition Can Turbo-Charge Your Business

These 6 steps for continuous improvement will help you master what matters most.
Growth Strategies

Are You Really Investing in Your Employees?

Ask yourself these 4 questions to find out.
Leadership

How to Harness Your Emotions

You can't always control your reactions, but you can use them to help you make the right decisions.
Growth Strategies

Get Your Business on the Fast Track

Use these six principles to get to your destination without crashing and burning along the way.
Leadership

Hire Great Employees

Back-to-basics advice on what to look for in your most valuable asset
Growth Strategies

How Good Is Your Business Intuition?

Tips to sharpen your powers of perception
Growth Strategies

Make the Most of Bad News

Learn to embrace negative feedback and use it as a competitive edge.
Growth Strategies

Strategic Planning for the Real World

7 steps to make sure your off-site session isn't a waste of time
Growth Strategies

So What's Next?

Sometimes this is the most important question to ask yourself.
Starting a Business

5 Rules for Pitching the Very Rich

Wonder if even seasoned pros screw it up? Let me count the ways.
Growth Strategies

Training: Your Secret Weapon

This is one competitive advantage you can hide in plain sight.
