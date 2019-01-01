My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chris Carosella

Chris Carosella

Guest Writer
CEO of Beta Gamma Sigma

About Chris Carosella

Chris Carosella is the CEO of Beta Gamma Sigma, the premier international business honor society. Her experience spans multiple industries as a corporate senior executive, entrepreneur and nonprofit CEO.

More From Chris Carosella

Forget Cultural Fit and Look for Cultural Impact
Company Culture

Forget Cultural Fit and Look for Cultural Impact

While hiring for culture fit is go-to move, it tends to stifle diversity because it can perpetuate unconscious bias. Instead, use these four hiring practices to focus on determining how workers will impact the culture.
7 min read