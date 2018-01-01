Chris Macomber

Chris Macomber

Guest Writer
CEO of WhoKnows

Chris Macomber is the CEO of Mountain View, Calif.-based WhoKnows, which offers an enterprise platform that helps companies better understand personal resources and skills in their organizations. Previously, he was director of product management at Lytro and held project-management positions at Reputation.com, Intuit, Cisco and Sapient. 

More From Chris Macomber

Don't Let Time Be a Deal Killer. Network Effectively.
Ready for Anything

Don't Let Time Be a Deal Killer. Network Effectively.

Figure out how to collaborate to score referrals, make the right connections and close sales.
3 min read
3 Ways to Beat Referral Fatigue in Sales
Ready for Anything

3 Ways to Beat Referral Fatigue in Sales

While social networking sites have made the task of finding potential customers easier, be sure you're targeting the right people in the correct manner.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.