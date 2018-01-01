Coppy Holzman

Coppy Holzman is the founder and CEO of Charitybuzz, which has harnessed the power of cause marketing to help brands and nonprofits raise more than $100 million through online charity auctions. Prior to starting Charitybuzz, Holzman was one of the founder members of Webvan.com, one of the first online groccery-delivery services. Before that, Holzman spent many years as a senior executive in retail at Federated Department Stores. He holds a B.S. in economics from University of Pennsylvania.  

Lori Greiner Is the 'Shark' With a Heart
Lori Greiner Is the 'Shark' With a Heart

'Shark Tank's' Lori Greiner lends her name to multiple charitable events.
Charitable Gifts Don't Have to Be Boring
Charitable Gifts Don't Have to Be Boring

Here's how a few companies are successfully touting fun gifts with purpose in 2015.
4 Reasons to Prioritize Experiences Over Goods in Your Life
4 Reasons to Prioritize Experiences Over Goods in Your Life

Even if you've already set your goals for the year, carve out some time to try something new and different.
Reward Your Employees With Time Off for Volunteer Work
Reward Your Employees With Time Off for Volunteer Work

Sure, giving back will help your team feel good, but it can also help your bottom line.
Don't Let These 3 Myths Stop You From Launching a Cause-Marketing Campaign
Don't Let These 3 Myths Stop You From Launching a Cause-Marketing Campaign

Aligning your brand with a worthy cause you care about is brilliant marketing that feels very good.
