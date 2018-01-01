Cord Himelstein

Cord Himelstein

Guest Writer
Vice president of Marketing and Communications at HALO Recognition

Cord Himelstein is the vice president of marketing and communications at HALO Recognition, a provider of global employee recognition and incentive programs headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Contact him at cord.himelstein@halo.com and follow @HALORecognition.

What Women Want From the Workplace: An End to Sexism
Sexism

As Women's History Month comes to a close, we should focus less on political correctness, more on empathy.
8 min read
How to Recognize Your Employees, 5 Days a Week
Employee Morale

Why wait until Friday for happy hour? Give your team a boost every day.
3 min read
For Employers, Three Weeks' Notice is Key
Employee Engagement

Who are the staffers who care enough to remain 'engaged' with your company even when they're getting ready to leave you?
3 min read
Base Pay vs. Recognition: What's More Important?
Employee Compensation

The keys to employee happiness and motivation may not be what you think.
3 min read
4 Tips to Make Sure Team Members Working From Home Aren't Overlooked
Managing Remote Teams

Managing and motivating remote teams is an increasingly necessary skill.
3 min read
