Courtney Seiter

Writer and Editor at Buffer
Courtney Seiter is a writer and editor at Buffer. 

5 Side Hustle Lessons I Learned From My Day Job
Entrepreneurs

If you're sitting on a side hustle idea and ready to pull the trigger, here are five big lessons I've learned so far that might help guide you from startup to scaleup and beyond.
7 min read
How to Talk Pay and Negotiate a Better Salary
Money

It can be a difficult subject to talk about -- but you've got to bring it up somehow.
8 min read
40 Core Philosophies From Famous Marketers in History
Philosophy

Some of its wisest teachings are hundreds of years old.
15+ min read
Understanding the Science and Psychology of Open Salaries
Salary

It's taboo to share your salary with everyone, but being transparent about payment is very beneficial for businesses. Find out why.
7 min read
How to Keep Going When You Feel Like Your Work Sucks
Motivation

Creating -- building something from nothing and sharing it with the world -- requires a lot of bravery. In the end, it can feel a bit like breaking yourself free.
5 min read
