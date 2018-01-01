Courtney Seiter

Entrepreneurs
5 Side Hustle Lessons I Learned From My Day Job
If you're sitting on a side hustle idea and ready to pull the trigger, here are five big lessons I've learned so far that might help guide you from startup to scaleup and beyond.
Money
How to Talk Pay and Negotiate a Better Salary
It can be a difficult subject to talk about -- but you've got to bring it up somehow.
Philosophy
40 Core Philosophies From Famous Marketers in History
Some of its wisest teachings are hundreds of years old.
Salary
Understanding the Science and Psychology of Open Salaries
It's taboo to share your salary with everyone, but being transparent about payment is very beneficial for businesses. Find out why.
Motivation
How to Keep Going When You Feel Like Your Work Sucks
Creating -- building something from nothing and sharing it with the world -- requires a lot of bravery. In the end, it can feel a bit like breaking yourself free.