CJ Washam Jr

Curtis Washam Jr. is a digital-marketing and business coach for fitness professionals and health and wellness brands. He is the CEO and co-founder of Revup Fitness, which has created multiple platforms for fitness professionals globally. He is also a fitness influencer on Instagram and TikTok.
