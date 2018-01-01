Dale Winston

CEO and Chairwoman of Battalia Winston

Dale Winston is chairwoman and CEO of Battalia Winston, one of the largest woman-owned executive search firms in the United States. Winston’s career in executive search spans over 25 years. She has successfully recruited board members and high profile CEO’s, CFO’s and senior management to many of the top publicly and privately held companies throughout North America and abroad.

Use Referral Bonuses to Find Top Entry-Level Talent
Bonuses greatly expand recruiting reach by encouraging current employees to recommend candidates who will fit well into the company's culture.
