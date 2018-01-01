Guest Writer

President of Abba Staffing and Consulting

Darla Beggs is the president of Abba Staffing and Consulting, providing staffing solutions and career opportunities to clients. When she's not working on growing her business, Beggs devotes her time to various minority and women-owned business groups and associations, such as the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), for which she serves as the chair of the NAWBO National Directors.