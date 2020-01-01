About Darrel Greene
Jesty Beatz is the founder of Holy Mattress Money. Currently, he serves as CEO of Declared Major, a content agency that handles full-range production for a variety of A-list projects. From the subtle detail to the most bombastic theme — Jesty makes sure brands are heard loud and clear.
7 Tips for Emerging Creative Entrepreneurs
From niche-ing down to the art of getting funding, here are seven tips to help a creativity-based entrepreneur set and reach attainable goals.