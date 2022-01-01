David Karandish

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO of Capacity

David Karandish is founder and CEO of Capacity, an enterprise artificial-intelligence SaaS company headquartered in St. Louis. Capacity’s secure, AI-native support automation platform helps teams do their best work. Karandish was the CEO of Answers Corp and sold it for north of $900 million.

https://capacity.com/

Artificial intelligence

3 Ways to Solve Your AI FOMO Before it Hurts Your Business

Artificial intelligence is no longer a nice-to-have, so get off the sidelines before you're left behind.

