Dejan Pralica

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Co-founder and CEO of SoleSavy

Dejan Pralica is the co-founder and CEO of SoleSavy, one of the world’s largest paid sneaker communities, and co-founder of KicksDeals.

Consumer experience

This Is the Next Big Wave in the Sneaker Industry — and It Isn't Resale

As the global sneaker resale market has catapulted into a $6 billion industry, investors have lined up to fund businesses commoditizing sneakers, but there's a flaw in the model: It works against the very consumers the industry was built to serve.

