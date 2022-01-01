Signing out of account, Standby...
Dr. Contrecia T. Tharpe
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO of neuIMC
Dr. Contrecia Tharpe is a marketing, branding, and communications practitioner in Nashville. With over 12 years of experience, she has worked with national and international brands, businesses, and individuals in the non-profit, sports, entertainment, travel, small business, and education sectors.
Follow Dr. Contrecia T. Tharpe on Social
Latest
Admitting Your Struggles Can Build Trust With Customers. Here's Why.
In today's digital world, companies have to maximize their weaknesses and convert them into strengths.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Josh Steimle
Speaker, writer and entrepreneur
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Valentina Fomenko
Founder and CEO of Strategy DNA
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Dasha Kroshkina
CEO & Founder of StudyFree